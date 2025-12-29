West Brom boss underlines set-piece change after 'important' win

Defenders George Campbell and Nat Phillips netted in the crucial home victory over the Rs as the Baggies responded from Boxing Day disappointment.

Callum Styles and Mikey Johnston whipped in fine deliveries for their colleagues to convert as Mason's side made it three dead ball goals from two games after Ousmane Diakite netted a consolation from a corner last time out.

Mason confirmed he and his coaching staff changed their messaging and instruction around set-pieces a couple of months ago and he feels a belief is generating.

"Set-pieces are important," Mason said. "We've changed a little bit what we've done in the last 13 or 14 games.

"So it's sticking to our principles with that. The lads have been really consistent and really buying in and believing in it. I think you can see in the last 10 or so games, it's a lot more dangerous and that's something that we need to try to continue doing."