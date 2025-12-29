West Brom 2 QPR 1: Albion close 2025 in winning style thanks to set-piece joy

A game of set-pieces saw two Baggies defenders net from dead balls as Nat Phillips planted in a second-half winner after George Campbell had opened the scoring with his first goal for the club.

QPR were only behind for 10 minutes in the first period as an equaliser flicked in off the unfortunate Ousmane Diakite in what was a dour opening half against the top-half Rs.

But Phillips' bullet header from Mikey Johnston's free-kick proved decisive 10 minutes after half-time as Mason's side signed off for a desperately poor 2025 in winning style.

It was only enough to keep Albion 16th in the Championship but it was a vital reaction to Boxing Day's home disappointment against Bristol City, which was just a second home league defeat of the season.

Form at The Hawthorns has been a saviour for head coach Mason and was priceless ahead of Thursday's New Year clash at Swansea.

Mason will retain the scrutiny of the terraces, who jeered his decision to withdraw the in-form Johnston in the second half, but professional Albion were good value after the break and could have netted several more.

George Campbell headed in the opener for his first Albion goal. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Karlan Grant could have scored several times in the second period. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Mason sprung his latest selection surprise as left-back Charlie Taylor shuffled into central defence to replace the benched Chris Mepham. Callum Styles reverted to his position on the left of defence with vice-captain back from a foot injury for a first start in four games.

Albion's other change was a start for Villa loanee Samuel Iling-Junior on the right of the attacking trio behind Aune Heggebo. Iling-Junior came in for Isaac Price and played well.

Chances came at a premium in the opening exchanges, though it was Mason's players who enjoyed more of the ball against the London visitors, whose boss Julien Stephan had made five changes.

It was no surprise the home side fashioned the first effort, though Johnston's fierce half-volley from 18 yards was always on its way over. A couple of early set-pieces tested QPR, as a Campbell deflected header rose just over.

And a similar combination brought the opening goal through American defender Campbell, who rose at the back post from the latest excellent Styles corner to power home. Goalkeeper Ben Hamer was unable to beat traffic and claim the ball.

Albion merited their lead but the visitors responded well with more of the ball.

There was little in the contest as the Rs were gifted a free-kick on Albion's right byline after a coming together between Campbell and Koki Saito. Replays showed next to no contact and an extremely soft decision.

The Baggies were made to pay for that and slack marking as Nicolas Madsen's dead ball was headed by captain Jimmy Dunne but appeared to be drifting wide before it flicked inside the post of the unfortunate Diakite.

The sting went out of the hosts' performance towards the break. Johnston sent a free-kick well over but the visitors ended the half stronger.

The Baggies celebrate Phillips' header. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

That continued into the second period as the rain worsened, when winger Kwame Poku curled a deft effort narrowly over, via a kiss on the crossbar, less than two minutes into the restart after a darting run.

A spark was required in a dour contest and it arrived from another set-piece.

This time a free-kick was the visitors' undoing. Iling-Junior was felled on the right and Johnston's delivery was a wicked one. It was met firmly by the forehead of Phillips, who planted in his third goal for the club in the top right corner beyond Hamer.

For Johnston it was a ninth assist of the season and a 10th almost followed, but for the offside flag.

Mason's men thought that had a crucial third after the hour as Karlan Grant and Heggebo slid in at the back post - it appeared the former got the touch - from a low Johnston cross after bright work from Iling-Junior. The assistant's offside flag did for any celebrations, however.

Down the other end Phillips put a crucial block in on Saito's strike.

Johnston and Heggebo were withdrawn midway through the second half to boos from the home fans who did not want to see the former replaced for Price. Josh Maja also entered.

Alex Mowatt returned to Albion's starting line-up. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Substitute Josh Maja busied himself. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The hosts were on top as Price was gifted the ball outside the box. He opted to square left for Grant but his deflected effort lacked conviction and was saved.

It had been all Albion but QPR fired a warning as Sam Field flicked on a good header against his former club with the offside Poku agonisingly close to turning home.

Albion were still the brighter in the final third as Grant lashed over the left upright. Mason introduced Chris Mepham in the closing stages as Albion went to a back five.

Grant, who had a quiet first hour, had come alive and raced through on goal again but he saw another left-footed strike saved.

It was all-Albion late on and Grant should have made it three in stoppage time but took a needless touch. Mercifully it did not matter as the hosts made it a winning end to a very forgettable year.

Albion (4-2-3-1): Wildsmith; Campbell, Phillips, Taylor, Styles; Diakite, Mowatt (Molumby, 74); Grant, Johnston (Price, 66), Iling-Junior (Mepham, 84); Heggebo (Maja, 66).

Subs not used: Griffiths, Bielik, DuPont, Bostock, Dike.

QPR (4-2-3-1): Hamer; Morgan (Hayden, 73), Morrison, Dunne (c), Esquerdinha (Norrington-Davies, 73); Field, Varane (Burrell, 73); Poku (Dembele, 73), Madsen (Vale, 84), Saito; Kone.

Subs not used: Nardi, Cook, Smyth, Kolli.

Referee: Lewis Smith