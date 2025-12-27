West Brom boss fumes at 'probably 10th apology letter of season' as he condemns decisions

Head coach Mason felt his side felt himself on the rough end of more questionable decision-making as they were undone at The Hawthorns.

The Robins were 2-1 winners and deservedly claimed the three points but the hosts felt striker Emil Riis was in an offside position as Mehmeti's tame shot from range travelled through him on its way into the bottom corner. Mason did not blame goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith, who was unmoved for the fourth-minute goal, and felt his keeper was impeded by the visiting player's influence.

The head coach's appeals as the goal went in fell on deaf ears and he added the soft early opener put his struggling and under-pressure side on the back foot at a disgruntled Hawthorns.

Mason said: "It's a clear offside in my opinion, which affects us to concede a goal after four minutes. It's not ideal, is it, to concede a goal four minutes into a game when you prepare and you get into a certain headspace.

"It's an obstacle, a challenge you have to overcome again. We were able to do it initially. With Pricey (Isaac Price) we had a two-v-one against the keeper and didn't take it."

Asked if he felt Wildsmith could have done better, Mason added: "Albion he would have saved it if the striker weren't there. I think you can clearly see, if you look at the replay, as the striker's lifted his leg Joe's stuttered his feet and there was an adjustment from his side.

"If the striker isn't there he takes his step, accelerates and probably saves the ball. So is he interfering with our keeper? Obviously. It wasn't a strong shot."

The Baggies boss, who along with some of his players were victims of chants from unhappy home fans, was angry at the elbow from attacker Mehmeti on Albion's Styles.

Callum Styles received lengthy treatment for a nose injury following Mehmeti's elbow. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

It left Styles, who was in midfield, down for length treatment and a blooded nose, which Mason revealed could be broken. Mehmeti was booked by inexperienced Championship referee Will Finnie.

"In my opinion there's just a clear red card," Mason added. "I cannot believe it's not been given.

"We had a sending off to one of our players last week (Alfie Gilchrist at Hull) for not actually touching the opposition player - and it wasn't rescinded (on appeal) either.

"Yet today, for some reason, there's an elbow to one of our players in the face and the ref's five yards away. So it seems to be the way at the minute.

"We'll get a letter, we'll get the email next week again, another one saying there were mistakes, probably like the tenth one this season, but it doesn't change anything.

"It's dangerous. It's very dangerous, reckless. Callum might have to go for an X-ray. We're not sure. It might've broken his nose. There's a responsibility to protect the players. It's done a lot of damage and there's no consequence."



Mason added: "Then I felt like we lost our way a little bit in the first half. Naturally, the energy wasn't there. We probably didn't have enough personality in that moment.

"It was a disappointing second goal, to be honest. That's on us. Look, we reacted OK. I think if you analyse the game from goalscoring opportunities and clear chances, we had a lot more than them."