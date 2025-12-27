'Too challenging for him to train' - West Brom forgotten man to see specialist over fitness issues

Attacking midfielder Bany joined the club for £3.3million last January but has made just five substitute appearances since, four last term and one this season.

The 22-year-old endured physical issues while adjusting having moved from his birth country Denmark but picked up a serious hamstring injury during pre-season in Austria.

He has struggled to recover consistently and despite a very brief cameo at QPR in early December has been regularly missing from matchday squads and now Mason has thrown Bany's Albion future into doubt by revealing he is not fit enough to train regularly, let alone play.

"He needs to see a specialist," Mason told the Express & Star. "That's the reality.