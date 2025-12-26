Ryan Mason responds to West Brom board "patience" call after home defeat

Albion's miserable away form was compounded by just a second home Championship defeat of the season as the Robins soared to a deserved 2-1 victory.

The reverse came three days after club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor said owners Bilkul believe a show of patience is needed following a tumultuous time of change at The Hawthorns.

Disgruntled Albion fans chanted "Ryan Mason you're football is s**t" and aimed jeers at home players.

Mason said in response: "No, I'm not immune to anything.

"I think the statement, it probably makes people understand our situation better and why we had to sell some of our best players to Championship rivals because of the situation that we were left in.