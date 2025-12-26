Ryan Mason backs Isaac Price with 'most important thing' after West Brom attacker's drought

Attacking midfielder Price, 22, has not scored since the defeat at Watford on October 22 and blazed a glorious opening over in the defeat at Hull last Saturday.

Price enjoyed a goalscoring start to the campaign and netted twice in two games in October and was the Baggies' main source of goals prior to striker Aune Heggebo's recent purple patch.

Mason is a huge supporter of Price's worth ethic, though, and stressed the goals will flow again but the number one priority is the energy he brings to the side.