West Brom v Bristol City: Festive double-header hands chance at home comforts

The Baggies have a Christmas opportunity for some more home comforts with a double-header beginning against Bristol City on Boxing Day and Queens Park Rangers next Monday night.

The Hawthorns is certainly proving to be more comfortable surroundings for Mason and his side.

Albion's desperate away form sees them unable to improve on 16th in the Championship, but there has been just one league defeat at The Hawthorns this term, back on September 13, and Mason's team are now unbeaten in seven meetings there since, winning four of those.

There is, clearly, a different and more positive energy surrounding the Baggies when they play at The Hawthorns - even despite dwindling attendances and, at times, a muted and frustrated backdrop from the stands.

"Potentially, I hope so," Mason said when asked about a confidence going into home games.

"Listen, our home ground with our fans is really important to us and we need to try and continue to make it count.