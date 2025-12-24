'It's a sacrifice but example I hope they can follow' - West Brom boss Ryan Mason on living and working away to 'give himself the best chance'

Mason moved to the West Midlands when appointed Baggies head coach on a three-year deal in the summer, moving away from his southern-based wife and three young children.

He admitted the move was a sacrifice - underlined by training with Albion on Christmas morning - but one he and wife Rachel were willing to make.

The 34-year-old, who has a son and two daughters, said involving his young family and parents in his work at The Hawthorns is extremely important and the junior Masons, as well as Rachel and parents Glen and Lisa, have been regulars at Albion's home this term.

Mason will travel south later on Christmas Day to spend time with his family before returning for Boxing Day's home clash against Bristol City.

The head coach said: "I'll be able to see them in the evening. It's all part of it.

"When I get days off I get to travel and see them. I've said all along that I've been quite lucky in that when I retired I got to live at home and worked for a club where I could live at home and be as present as possible with my family and kids.

"This moment now is not the case but I just don't believe there is any other way to give yourself the best opportunity to make it successful.

Ryan Mason speaking to the media in a post-match press conference at The Hawthorns. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"It's a sacrifice that me and my wife are making but one we want to make."

Enfield-born Mason enjoyed more opportunities for Christmas mornings with his three children at former club Spurs. The couple's eldest son George, who celebrated his eighth birthday last weekend, and two daughters, who were born in 2019 and 2023, make for a busy household.

Albion's boss added: "As a player I went on loan, lived in hotels, on my own, but since I've had kids it's a different experience - but something that I've wanted.

"I'm enjoying it. I love it. I'm passionate and have the energy and hopefully it will be good."

The Masons are regulars at The Hawthorns, where results have largely been strong. The head coach's dad Glen - Battersea-born and a Chelsea fan through his father - drives to each away game in support.

Mason has an iron-like strong will, as footballer and person he came from an unimaginable trauma while playing for Hull, and while there is some pain being away from family he would not have it any other way and loves his family being part of the Albion family.

Ryan Mason has forged a strong relationship with Albion players despite some disappointing results. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Sixteenth in the Championship is not where Albion or Mason want to be and there has been struggle, but the one-cap former England international also hopes his children can one day note and follow his work ethic.

"My son and my older daughter have been to Tottenham for three or four years to watch games, they were in Bilbao (for Spurs' Europa League win) in the summer," he said.

"When I came here my wife, mum and dad bring the kids up all the time. It's important they feel part of this journey as well.

"They need to see why I'm not at home, not present, and need to feel part of it. They are a massive part of it. They are the reason I do this and have the energy to be a good example, show you have to work hard in life, sacrifice things to get to places.

"Maybe they don't know it yet and feel a lot of pain but hopefully when they grow up they'll see a certain example set to follow in life."