West Brom uncertain on midfield issues with defender ruled out

Boss Ryan Mason is light of midfield options with loanee Toby Collyer (calf) out for the long term and regular duo Alex Mowatt and Jayson Molumby struggling.

Vice-captain Mowatt has been unable to train since hurting his foot in the defeat at Southampton and Molumby felt a groin issue in the victory over Sheffield United and he was only fit enough for a 10-minute cameo role in defeat at Hull on Saturday.

The Baggies host Bristol City on Boxing Day and QPR on December 29 and Mason said of Mowatt: "He's still not trained with the group yet, so hopefully he can progress.

"It's a pain management thing and at the moment he's not quite there. But he's played a lot of football this season, so when he feels OK it won't be a case of having to build him back up, which is a positive. So hopefully he can turn a corner."

Mason admitted he would rather Molumby "had not played" from the bench and said the Irishman is still feeling the effects of the muscle issue.

Experienced defender Bielik, the summer signing from Birmingham, had been enjoying a strong run in the side but fell victim to a poor challenge shortly before half-time at Hull.

Bielik looked in a bad way and was undergoing a scan on Tuesday to discover the extent of the damage. The Pole was ruled out of facing Bristol City.

"We're still assessing him," Mason added of Bielik. "He's come for a scan today. But yeah, he won't be available.

"I think when your centre-half walks off like that, it's not ideal.

"I thought there was too many mistakes in that game from (refereeing) decisions. But Krystian's a strong boy and I think we've seen that many times and hopefully he can recover quickly.

"I know he's going to do everything possible to do that."

Albion expect to have Alfie Gilchrist's suspension rescinded following Saturday's red card at Hull.