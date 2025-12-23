Club president and sporting director Nestor addressed the ownership's plans and visions as the two-year anniversary of the Shilen Patel-led takeover from the doomed Guochuan Lai approaches early in 2026.

Nestor underlined the grave financial footing Bilkul have been operating on while to rebuild and transform the club's fortunes both on and off the pitch. Albion's hierarchy - which will be added to with a technical director on the sporting side and business officer on the revenue side - have made two head coach appointments in the last year alone.

The second of which, current boss Mason, has struggled for consistency in his first six months at the helm but Nestor pointed to the vast sweeping changes at squad level in 18 months and the need for patience. Albion sit 16th in the second tier on Christmas Day.

Nestor said: "The turnover in personnel for our men's first team has been considerable in the past 18 months, and we believe we need to apply patience in our planning to allow the playing and coaching staff to settle.

"Time and consistency are important ingredients for success, particularly after periods of sweeping change.

"The solutions we have implemented are with a long-term view and we hope to see greater benefits from this in the months ahead.

"We are not interested in change for the sake of change, and we remain committed to our process, entrusting individuals with high integrity, skill and work ethic to move us forward.

"Thank you for sticking with us as we continue to embark on this journey."

Albion will soon have a technical director in place to help implement all sporting matters, including squad building and planning. It will be a first in the role since Luke Dowling's departure in June 2021 following Premier League relegation. Dowling was sporting and technical director.

The Baggies ownership detailed how much of a challenge the EFL's profit and sustainability (PSR) laws have been to navigate given £33million losses at West Bromwich Albion Group level alone in the 2023/24 season. Hefty player sales alone, including exits of high earners, have been required to stave off punishments for breaches.

Nestor said "key" to bringing club finances into place was reducing player costs by more than 20 per cent since the takeover, while hauling down the squad's average age from 30 to 25, targeting improvement growth and resale value.

It was added that Albion will not have ability to freely spend in the upcoming January transfer window, though PSR restrictions from the rolling three-year cycle will ease to allow easier outlay come next summer.

The club are expected to attempt to boost head coach Mason's squad via more calculated methods, be it another loan deal or otherwise. The summer sees the expiration of another six first-team contracts with the owners able to continue in their work to overhaul and revamp the squad, while still striving for the target of Premier League promotion.