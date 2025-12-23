West Brom boss condemns 'dreadful' form but stays optimistic

The Baggies' travel sickness reached new lows in Humberside with an eighth straight defeat away from The Hawthorns - a worst second tier run since 1995/96.

Albion will take heart with two home games over Christmas, against Bristol City and QPR.

"You just can't keep losing games of football at any level, for any club, in this country or any other country," said a frustrated Mason.

"When you continuously lose away from home, it's not OK, it's not OK. That's why we are where we are in the league, because of our away form.