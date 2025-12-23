Andrew Nestor outlines when West Brom will be in 'strong position' with finances having had 'patience tested' with PSR

Owner Shilen Patel and his Bilkul group have been required to work tirelessly to navigate through razor-thin financial fair play regulations that on more than one occasion since the takeover could have resulted in points deductions or transfer embargoes.

Albion continue to negotiate the choppy waters of the strict profit and sustainability rules (PSR) and next month's winter transfer window will once again see the club restricted with regards to big spending and having to recruit via other methods.

In a letter to supporters, Nestor referenced the difficult calls on recent high-profile sales, including the likes of Torbjorn Heggem and Tom Fellows, and said some decisions had to come ahead of preferred timing and 'tested patience'. Nestor added that due to the end of a three-year rolling cycle featuring £33million losses - with £39m the limit - the forecast is brighter.

Nestor wrote: "As a result of the decisions taken during this period, and the 2023/24 losses rolling off, it is expected that the club will be in a strong position in regard to financial regulations and compliance heading into fiscal year 2026/27, allowing the club to build and invest without compliance as a primary concern.

"This is significant as the club has a path to sustainability without the benefit of Premier League revenue or parachute payments for the first time since we originally ascended to the Premier League in 2001/02.

"We are pleased with the players acquired over this period that will act as key building blocks for our future, utilising a global scouting approach to create the nucleus of a strong squad rooted in a defined game model under strict financial limitations.

"And we are focused on addressing squad depth and balance going forward without the same financial pressures that have existed up until now.

"Of course, we must also remain mindful of what we are spending, to ensure mistakes are never repeated."

Nestor outlined Bilkul have changed the club's strategy to ensure financial survival to not rest on buying and selling players. He specifically detailed the lowering of the squad's average age from around 30 years to 25 years, having raised funds through hefty sales while also signing players for fees with more long-term growth and value.

The president also confirmed Albion will appoint a technical director to assists the sporting director. Luke Dowling was the last appointed sporting and technical director, after he replaced Nick Hammond in 2018.