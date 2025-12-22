West Brom debrief: Styles the midfielder, Bielik blow, one-half Albion and Bilkul patience

We take a look at some of the latest talking points following the 1-0 reverse at Hull.

More signs of a one-half team

A bright first-half performance ultimately proved worthless for Albion and Mason. It is not the first time that has been the case.

Indeed, it is a sense Deja vu with Albion's class of 2025/26 constantly failing to find any consistency. There have been decent first halves, decent second halves, but it has been so rare they have gone together.

Mason's side were not bad in the second period at the MKM Stadium, but more insipid. It was a low-key second period, the hosts did not do much more, but a substitute and tactical tweak from home boss Sergej Jakirovic at the interval stifled Albion, who could not respond.

Mason turned to Josh Maja, Jayson Molumby and Samuel Iling-Junior as his attack-minded changes but they were in vain. One-half performances will get Albion nowhere fast.

Styles fits role

Molumby (groin) was unfit to start in Hull and with Alex Mowatt (foot) and Toby Collyer (calf) out, Mason had to change something.