Ryan Mason makes 'not what West Brom should be doing' claim and 'pain' confession

The Baggies remain a lowly 16th in the Championship after a 1-0 defeat at Hull sealed their eight away defeat in succession - a worst away sequence at this level in 30 years.

Mason has been able to source any consistency or momentum in his debut campaign and has recently referenced the struggle of building a squad off the back of key player exits during the summer, brought about as the club continue to rebuild under owners Bilkul from the Guochuan Lai era.

The head coach underlined he is not looking for excuses to the unacceptable form and "pain" the club are feeling.

"I understood that before I came to the club," Mason said when discussing limited squad options. "I know the situation very well.