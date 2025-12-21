Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: A few 7s the best in yet more away misery
There was no early Christmas present for Albion fans as defeat at Hull made it eight straight losses away from home.
Baggies reporter Lewis Cox dishes out the marks on another Albion defeat on the road.
JOE WILDSMITH
Had very little, next-to-nothing of note to do bar pick the ball out of his net from McBurnie's penalty - Hull's one shot on target, the same as Albion's tally.
Beaten 5
GEORGE CAMPBELL
Did pretty well again at right-back. Looks like he is playing with more confidence when he moves with the ball. Booked and taken off before replacement Gilchrist's red, ironically.
Confident 6
NAT PHILLIPS
Awful error to have his arm flailing while defending a corner renders other good work pointless - just like Albion's return from the MKM Stadium.
Penalty 4
KRYSTIAN BIELIK
A huge blow to see him really struggling off with an ankle injury before half-time. Did not look good.
Concern 6