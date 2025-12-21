Lewis Cox's West Brom player ratings: A few 7s the best in yet more away misery

Baggies reporter Lewis Cox dishes out the marks on another Albion defeat on the road.

JOE WILDSMITH

Had very little, next-to-nothing of note to do bar pick the ball out of his net from McBurnie's penalty - Hull's one shot on target, the same as Albion's tally.

Beaten 5

GEORGE CAMPBELL

Did pretty well again at right-back. Looks like he is playing with more confidence when he moves with the ball. Booked and taken off before replacement Gilchrist's red, ironically.

Confident 6

NAT PHILLIPS

Awful error to have his arm flailing while defending a corner renders other good work pointless - just like Albion's return from the MKM Stadium.

Penalty 4

KRYSTIAN BIELIK

A huge blow to see him really struggling off with an ankle injury before half-time. Did not look good.

Concern 6