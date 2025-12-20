West Brom concern for defender Krystian Bielik after ankle setback in defeat

The experience centre-back hobbled off just before half-time of the 1-0 defeat at Hull, who netted the winner through Oli McBurnie's penalty shortly afterwards in first half stoppage time.

Bielik, who had started the last four games for Albion, was caught by a late challenge from home midfielder Matt Crooks.

The hosts netted the game's only goal a couple of minutes later after fellow centre-back starter Nat Phillips conceded a costly penalty via a needless handball while defended a Hull corner. The one-goal defeat made it eight in a row away from home for Ryan Mason's side.

"He doesn't look good," Mason told the Express & Star.