Ryan Mason acknowledges West Brom negotiating financial 'storm' but underlines clarity and expectation

Supporters have voiced their discontent at Albion's position of 16th in the Championship and dreadful away form, which has tested the club's patience in support of the head coach they appointed in the summer following a long pursuit.

Mason has referenced the departures of key players including Torbjorn Heggem, Darnell Furlong and Tom Fellows - for combined fees of almost £25million - as an example of the Baggies' continued recovery following the desperate running of the club by Guochuan Lai.

"We've got a few games until that point (the January window), we've had conversations pretty much since the window shut in the summer and understood there are certain areas we need to strengthen," Mason said.

"It's also understanding the moment we're in as a club from a financial point of view, and how we get through the storm we've had over the last 18 months where we've had to sell some of our players to Championship rivals, which isn't a good thing, but is what we inherited.