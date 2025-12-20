'It's a gift. It's a gift. It's a gift' - Ryan Mason takes aim at West Brom errors in another away defeat
Frustrated boss Ryan Mason hit out at costly individual errors as Albion once again suffered on the road.
The Baggies were beaten 1-0 at Hull for an eighth successive defeat away from home as Oli McBurnie turned in the decisive moment from a penalty needlessly given away by Nat Phillips on the stroke of half-time.
Under-fire boss Mason criticised another "gift" presented to the opposition away from home after Albion had near-dominated the first period at MKM Stadium and spurned two gilt-edged chances.
Albion finished the game with 10 men after Alfie Gilchrist's dismissal with 15 minutes left for a challenge replays showed the right-back made no contact with Liam Millar.
"The most frustrating thing is the gift again," a frustrated Mason said. "It's a gift, it's a gift, it's a gift.