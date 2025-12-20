'It's a gift. It's a gift. It's a gift' - Ryan Mason takes aim at West Brom errors in another away defeat

The Baggies were beaten 1-0 at Hull for an eighth successive defeat away from home as Oli McBurnie turned in the decisive moment from a penalty needlessly given away by Nat Phillips on the stroke of half-time.

Under-fire boss Mason criticised another "gift" presented to the opposition away from home after Albion had near-dominated the first period at MKM Stadium and spurned two gilt-edged chances.

Albion finished the game with 10 men after Alfie Gilchrist's dismissal with 15 minutes left for a challenge replays showed the right-back made no contact with Liam Millar.

"The most frustrating thing is the gift again," a frustrated Mason said. "It's a gift, it's a gift, it's a gift.