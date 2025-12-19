West Brom weighing up Alex Mowatt involvement amid injury and balancing long-term concern

Vice-captain Mowatt missed last Friday's victory over Sheffield United with a bone injury in his foot and has been unable to train this week ahead of Saturday's trip to Hull City.

His unavailability has left Mason short-handed in the central midfield department given Manchester United loanee Toby Collyer's absence with a significant calf injury.

The head coach said in Friday morning's press conference he "hoped" there was a chance Mowatt could train on Friday and feature in Hull. Asked if the midfielder could be ready in time for Boxing Day at home to Bristol City the Albion boss was non-committal but stressed how much the squad needed the experienced Mowatt.

"Mowey hasn't been able to train since the Southampton game," Mason said. "We'll see after training today whether there's a change.

"I'm not sure. I think when a player has the best part of 10 days out of the group it's tough, but with the type of injury as well.

"There's a possibility, we need to see how he pulls through. Structurally he's OK it's just a pain management thing."

Mason added: "Listen - we need all the players we've got in this building, because Toby's not here. He's at United (doing rehab), so he's not an option.

"So to have Mowey go off with a bone injury is not ideal, it leaves us extremely light in that area of the pitch. I know there are other players that can move into there, but it's not really something you want to do.

"Hopefully Mowey can be available as much as possible over this next period.

"There's an element of that (pain management), an element of managing the risk of it getting worse, that's something we need to assess and make the decision and the players need to feel able to help.

"Tammer (Bany) has trained the last couple of days from his illness, so that's helpful."

Mason also confirmed another "couple" of Albion players have been unable to train this week, though remained coy on their identities.

"It's similar to where we were," he said. "There's a couple of players that haven't been able to train this week for different reasons.

"We're hoping they will be able to pull through today."