West Brom boss admits transfer plans can change but suggests 'things to look at' and makes midfield hint

The winter transfer window will open to Albion and fellow Football League clubs, as well as Premier League outfits, on Thursday, January 1.

Albion are expected to be active in the window. Head coach Mason suggested the club were in agreement there were 'positions needed to be looked at' to help improve on a poor first half of the campaign.

Mason will be involved with transfer recruitment but the emphasis lies with club president and sporting director Andrew Nestor, a Bilkul board member, and long-serving director of football operations Ian Pearce.

"We speak," Mason said. "I think when the window shut, we spoke and understood there was maybe positions that we needed to have a look at.

"We're constantly in dialogue, but there's a couple of things. So, one is, can you do things?"

Asked if Albion are in that position he replied: "I think we're in a moment where we've got three or four more games until that point and we've remained quite consistent about things we're looking at and things and areas we would like to improve.

"Then my job, my responsibility is to try and win games of football. Four games is a long time in football. A lot can change, a lot can, momentum can feel different.

There are three games remaining prior to the window opening and the Baggies will tackle Swansea in south Wales within hours of the start of the window.

Mason hinted that central midfield could be a department the club are looking to reinforce, particularly after injuries to Toby Collyer and Alex Mowatt, two of four natural options.

"Obviously we've had a recent injury to Toby," he said. "Mowey has got injured and we're not sure.

"So sometimes in football you can plan, you can prepare and things happen, things change and you go off course. So we'll cross that bridge when we come to it."