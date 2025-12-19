'My son was born in Hull on December 20 - he's a Yorkshire lad!' - Ryan Mason on 'sentiment' of Hull return after 'amazing' support

Former Hull and England midfielder Mason was forced to retire from playing in February 2018 aged 26, 13 months after a horrific head collision with Chelsea defender Gary Cahill while playing for the Tigers at Stamford Bridge.

Mason, who only moved to Hull from boyhood club Tottenham for a club-record fee six months earlier, underwent emergency surgery on his fractured skull in a London hospital which he says saved his life. He now has 14 metal plates and 42 staples in his skull.

The Baggies boss continued to train at Hull before he received the news regarding recommended retirement, a road which led him to take up coaching at Spurs and eventually The Hawthorns. Despite visiting Hull's MKM Stadium home immediately after his playing days ended, Saturday's clash will be a first return in a competitive environment directly involving Mason.

"Not since I've retired," Mason said of returning to Hull. "I did rehab there for pretty much seven or eight months trying to get back.

"Once I retired I went back for a game on Sky Sports, I think against Sheffield United, to speak in the studio. Hull is a long way from where I'm from and it's not on the way to anything!

The electronic scoreboard at Hull showed support for midfielder Ryan Mason during a home game after his skull injury. (Photo by Alex Livesey/Getty Images)

"I haven't been back, but it's a chapter of my life that brought many different emotions.

"I'm sure this weekend, if I can separate the working side, it's going to be a sentimental feeling - but my job is to try to change the situation we're in away from home."

Mason added of familiar faces in Humberside: "I've not really thought about it. It's been quite a long time since I've retired, coming up to 10 years, obviously there is a different owner now, different manager and players.

"The previous owners were amazing for me. I'm sure there will be a few members of staff that are still there.

"It's a club that is part of my life, a big part of my life. I had an incident when I was representing that club so there's always going to be a connection for me and Hull.

"The club were amazing, honestly just amazing.

"'Doc' - the doctor there, Mark Waller - he had a crucial part in saving my life. I still speak to him to this day. He's out in Qatar at the moment, he's enjoying himself!

Ryan Mason applauds Hull fans at the MKM Stadium shortly after confirmation of his retirement. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

"There were a lot of people there who were amazing. The fans were great and the ownership were incredible, They gave me the opportunity and time to try to come back and play.

"Obviously it's a painful period to look back on because I lost my career.

"There are some fond memories there. It didn't end how I wanted it to, but of course I look back on mixed emotions."

The one-cap England international did not spend too long in the East Riding of Yorkshire, but long enough to welcome his first child with partner Rachel, the couple's son George, on December 20 2017. George turns eight on Saturday - he is an adopted Baggie but will not be making a Hull return.

"My son was born in Hull, on the 20th of December, so his birthday is Saturday, which is a strange thing!" Mason smiled. "On his passport he's a Yorkshire lad!

"Unfortunately he's asked to do other things. He comes to all of the home games, but I don't think my old man can convince him to come and sit in the car for four hours each way on his birthday!"