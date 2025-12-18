West Brom boss nods to 'professionalism' and 'culture' when lauding signing's impact
Ryan Mason has called on his Albion players to take note of Krystian Bielik's professionalism having grasped his chance in the side.
By Lewis Cox
Summer signing Bielik, who was captured for around £1.5million-£2million from Birmingham, has been frustrated and had to kick his heels in search of game time at The Hawthorns.
But just a second start came in Albion's recent defeat at QPR and the experienced Pole, who turns 28 in the new year, looks to have made one of the centre-back positions his own with three straight starts.
"We've got a squad where we do need everyone and I've said it all along - it's not the biggest squad in the league and everyone's got such an important part to play," Mason said.