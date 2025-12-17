Ryan Mason would 'love nothing more' for West Brom prospects to shine but 'doesn't give out gifts'

Not for the first time this season the Baggies head coach named two goalkeepers on the bench - as 20-year-old Joe Wallis joined Josh Griffiths - for last Friday's victory over Sheffield United.

Mason has often acknowledged he is working with a small Albion squad during the first half of this season and it has, at times, been topped up with youngsters. Two keepers were listed late in August and early September, either side of the transfer window closing. Academy graduates Cole Deeming, now out on loan, Alex Williams, now injured, and Ollie Bostock, a squad regular, have been present on matchdays.

Questions have been asked, though, at why the head coach has opted for two goalkeepers on the bench as opposed to another outfield youngster. Against the Blades last Friday Albion were without the ill Tammer Bany on top of injury absentees Alex Mowatt, Toby Collyer and Jed Wallace, as Mason turned to academy shot-stopper Wallis to beef out the bench.

Ollie Bostock, left, with fellow academy graduates Alex Williams and Joe Wallis (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

"No, not really, to be perfectly honest," Mason said when asked about naming an outfield youngster on the bench. "Nat (Phillips) was ill last week, Tammer (Bany) was ill, there's been a bit around.