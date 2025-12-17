Ryan Mason makes 'not in a position to answer' admission when it comes to West Brom failings

The Baggies' conflicting run of results at and away from The Hawthorns has underlined a terrible lack of inconsistency that has marred the first half of Mason's debut season.

Pressure was growing on the head coach prior to last Friday night's 2-0 home victory over Sheffield United. A trip to sixth-placed Hull is up next, where the visitors must snap a desperate run of seven straight away defeats.

And Mason is searching for a formula but feels 'he is not in a position to answer' over why the fortunes are so contrasting.

"I've got to be honest, I don't think I'm in a position to answer that question because we've lost seven in a row away from home," Mason told the Express & Star.