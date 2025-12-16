West Brom boss lauds team display as Baggies progress to date with Super League visitors in FA Cup

The Baggies will test themselves against the Women's Super League outfit in the new year having struck three late goals in Sunday's third round victory at Leeds.

Everton are two tiers above Hodgetts-Still's Northern Premier Division outfit Albion and will provide a stern test at Alexander Stadium in the new year. The tie is scheduled to take place on the weekend of Sunday, January 18.

Albion produced a calm and professional display at Leeds' home of Garforth to secure their place with the big-hitters of the competition. The Whites, of the division below the Baggies, were put to the sword in the final 20 minutes with Monique Robinson, Ellie May and Mia Sorrentino found the net.

"I'm delighted with the result and that we are through to the fourth round of the FA Cup," said Hodgetts-Still.

"Performance-wise I thought we were excellent. In the first half we had a lot of the ball but could not quite find the back of the net.

"In the second half they came at us a little more, there was more space and we used that well. We scored three very good goals and had other chances as well.

"We knew we needed to dominate wide areas and we did that, we created three-v-twos in wide areas. We used the ball well.

"Formation-wise we wanted to try something different and new and it worked.

"The subs did well, as a team we were excellent. It was a top team performance with good goals."

Summer signing Robinson lit up the tie with a stunning curled effort into the top corner with the outside of her foot from the edge of the box.

Substitute May doubled the lead two minutes later to take the tie away from the hosts before Sorrentino scored a late third with her first for the club.

Villa enter the competition at this stage and face a trip to Super League rivals Arsenal.

Birmingham City knocked out Sporting Khalsa on Sunday and have a trip to Hull in round four.

There is a huge clash on the horizon for Northern Premier rivals Albion and Wolves prior to Christmas as the pair meet at Alexander Stadium for a Black Country derby on Sunday (2.30pm).

Unbeaten Wolves are second after 10 wins from 11 and trail Burnley by a point, though the Clarets have played one game more.

Dan McNamara's visitors will prove a real test for fifth-placed Albion, who have their sight sets on reeling in Stoke just above them.

"Wolves are a great team, you can see where they are in the league, it's always been a good game between us," added Hodgetts-Still. "We'll get back in training this week and I know the girls are looking forward to it."