'I love him' - Ryan Mason underlines admiration for red-hot West Brom top scorer and reasons for scoring streak

Heggebo, 24, has rattled in seven goals in his last seven games for the Baggies, netting in three recent home wins which have eased pressure on Mason given torrid away form.

The £4.75million signing from Brann in his homeland of Norway - the biggest fee paid by owners Bilkul in their near two-years at the club - took time to get up and running in blue and white stripes and managed just two goals, and only one in the Championship, in his first 15 appearances.

Mason has acknowledged Heggebo played through serious knee discomfort earlier this term but reckons the major boost to his top scorer is blossoming relationships with colleagues.

"I love him," Mason said. "Obviously it's part of bringing him to the club, so it's pleasing when he scores goals because he's a striker.