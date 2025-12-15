West Brom's FA Cup trip to Swansea taking place just days after league trip is moved for streaming selection

The third round tie in south Wales will now take place on Sunday, January 11 with a kick-off of 2.30pm.

It has been selected for live broadcast by Discovery +, the streaming service for TNT Sports.

The tie is the second time Swansea and Albion will meet at the Swansea.com Stadium in the early days of 2026.

Ryan Mason's side make the journey to tackle Vitor Matos' side on New Year's Day (3pm kick-off). The Baggies have faced the Swans in new year in each of the last three seasons due to the Black Country's proximity as one of Swansea's shorter trips of the Championship calendar.

The Championship rivals were then pitted together last week in the third round draw and the Baggies and their supporters will make the repeat trip to Swansea.

The Swans, under new boss Matos, have not looked faced off with Mason's side at The Hawthorns - where the hosts came out on top of a thrilling 3-2 comeback victory having trailed 2-0 at half-time in late November.