Albion fought of competition from a host of Championship clubs back in the summer to land the Manchester United youngster, 21, on a season long loan.

Many hoped he would go straight into Ryan Mason's plans - but he had to bide his time and wait for his chance.

That chance did eventually come along - but injuries have hit him, twice.

He has so far made just three starts and nine substitute appearances - and is currently out until the new year after being hit with a calf injury.

It is hoped Collyer will return and make an impact for Albion when he recovers from his injury.

In a bizarre move, Collyer's name has been brought up by Manchester United boss Ruben Amorim, with the United manager making some strange comments about the Albion loanee.

Despite the fact he is injured, Amorim told a press conference ahead of United's clash with Bournemouth that Collyer 'wasn't playing' at West Brom.

He said: "I’m always talking about the same thing, Toby (Collyer) and this injury is returning here. He played, he’s from the academy, he played here, went to West Bromwich, he’s not playing. He played for Manchester United.

Manchester United manager Ruben Amorim referenced Toby Collyer's limited minutes at The Hawthorns. (Nick Potts/PA)

“So sometimes it’s not because he’s from the academy or whatever. It’s the situation and what’s happened. I don’t know what is going to happen in the future. All these guys played when a lot of people were saying sack the manager!

“So you can see that I’m not worried in that time about everybody. I’m just looking at the team and trying to win the next game, and trying to think about the team.“

Amorim also described basement boys Sheffield Wednesday's Harry Amass as "struggling" despite his displays a rare bright light for the Owls.

The United boss referenced Collyer's serious calf injury, but it did not stop the Portuguese pointing out the midfield prospect was rarely featuring under Ryan Mason even prior to the muscle setback.

Albion head coach Mason has spoken on several occasions about his usage of Collyer on loan this term. The former Brighton junior had to wait until October 4 for a first start, in a miserable defeat at Millwall.

His second Baggies start later that month ended prematurely with injury.

Mason cited an historic hamstring issue Collyer had previously struggled with at his parent club, notably last season. He explained that was part of the reason why the loanee's minutes had been meticulously managed at The Hawthorns.

Ryan Mason felt his call to manage Toby Collyer's minutes due to muscle injury fears was justified. (Photo by Naomi Baker/Getty Images)

Collyer's first injury against Preston was relatively minor and Mason felt his decision to limit action had been justified.

But the Old Trafford midfielder broke down just 10 minutes into his third Albion start at home to Birmingham two Wednesdays ago, when an opportunity had opened up for him to grasp his opportunity with unavailability elsewhere.

Having told the Express & Star that Collyer's injury was "quite a big one", Mason added: "We’ve got him on loan for the season. That’s the plan.

"Normally any loan player that gets an injury that’s a bit more than a small one, more of a significant one, I think it’s right for the parent club to look at them to check them over.

"We’re in dialogue and hopefully he can do his rehab and come back better."