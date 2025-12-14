West Brom debrief: Hurdling adversity, defensive progress, a proper No.9 but empty seats warning

We take a look at some of the talking points from the 2-0 victory.

Overcoming adversity

All's well that ends well, but it was an edgy first 15 or 20 minutes on Friday night.

It was a muted atmosphere, there was a nervousness on the pitch and in the stands, little wonder after recent form. Blades boss Chris Wilder could sense it.

The visitors almost profited and Ryan Mason's side were fortunate stand-in goalkeeper Joe Wildsmith came up trumps with a big left-handed save to keep out Gus Hamer. Wildsmith just about earned the luck that got him out of jail soon after following a woeful clearance.

Joe Wildsmith made a good early save against the Blades. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

The first half rather petered out - it was not a thriller - but Albion rose from its embers to start the second half on fire and net twice within 15 minutes of the restart. It was a show of guts to fight back from a first-half wobble that could have led to another derailment.





Much-needed shutout