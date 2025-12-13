Ryan Mason buoyed by energetic reaction showed by West Brom to beat Sheffield United

Two second-half goals saw the Baggies dispose of the in-form Blades with Aune Heggebo and Karlan Grant on target to ease pressure on boss Mason, who was coming under increased scrutiny due to woeful away results.

The Hawthorns hosts came through an uncomfortable opening 15 or 20 minutes in which the Blades could have struck an opener, but there was little else to write home about after the break.

Mason's side clicked through the gears in the second period, while United fell away leaving away boss Chris Wilder fuming. The Baggies could have scored more but were ultimately comfortable, something that left the head coach proud given the logistical demands of trips to QPR and Southampton, which have left his side empty-handed and licking their wounds.

"I think as a coach, whenever you win, there's relief, I think that's the first emotion," Mason said if just a third win in 11 games.