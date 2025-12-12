West Brom v Sheffield United: Ryan Mason 'can accept errors' but boss demanding so much more

Several Baggies defeats have been littered with costly errors this season. Reverses at QPR and Southampton this week have seen Mason's side gift-wrap goals to opposition.

It is not just a recent issue, either, and has followed inconsistent Albion for much of the season and left increased pressure on Mason ahead of the Friday night clash at home to Sheffield United as 16th faces 17th.

The head coach, in his first season at the club, said he can forgive individual errors but has been left extra frustration by 'principle and structural errors'. Mason was angry at St Mary's the other night with the manner of the hosts' first goal, where former player Tom Fellows was allowed the freedom of Albion's half to run at the backline having turned and evaded the pressing Chris Mepham.

"Individual errors happen," Mason said. "That's normal in football - and I'll accept mistakes. That's part of football. I was a player. I understand things happen.

"I think some frustrating ones are when they're principle-based, and we conceded a couple of goals the other night on our principles.

"It's something that we work on a lot, something we speak about a lot, something we show on video and practice a lot on the pitch in training.