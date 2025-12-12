'Things are right to stay indoors' - West Brom boss doubles down on decision to leave out Josh Griffiths

Academy graduate keeper Griffiths, 24, started the campaign as first choice but lost his place between the sticks last weekend as Mason benched him at QPR.

Griffiths has made errors but also performed well at times to help Albion win points, something Mason acknowledged.

His replacement Joe Wildsmith made a rick for QPR's third goal as the Baggies were beaten 3-1, which was followed with a 3-2 reverse at Southampton in a poor few days.

"I think he's growing," Mason told the Express & Star when asked about Griffiths' response to being benched.

"It's probably not an ideal situation to be in, from my point of view, from anyone's point of view - but I believe it's the right thing, I know it was the right thing.