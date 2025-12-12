Talk not important - Ryan Mason determines to show West Brom fans what they want

The head coach has come under heavy scrutiny for a woeful run away from home and a lack of consistency across the Championship campaign which leaves the Baggies down in 16th after 20 games.

Albion welcome improving Sheffield United to The Hawthorns on Friday night on the back of away defeats at QPR and Southampton this week and having won just twice in 10 games.

Speaking of what disgruntled fans expect to see, Mason replied: "A team that are there, that are present in the game, that are competing, that are running, that are fighting and trying to transmit as much energy to the fans as possible in a good way.

"We need quality, of course.

"We need to understand there's moments in games where it's not going to look pretty, you have to suffer, you have to stick together and a combination of everything for 95 or 100 minutes. Not for 20, not for 30.

"The demand and expectation is certainly to do that for the whole game and give ourselves the best platform and opportunity to win."

Albion's form has been better at The Hawthorns, where Mason's men have lost just once in the league this season, in September, and have won three from five.

"I understand the frustration, absolutely," he said.

"I'm desperate to change it because I deeply care and I know the players deeply care as well and everyone inside of the club wants to change the situation we're in.

"The reality is that the only way you do that is by getting results and winning games at football. I can talk and we can say the right things but as fans, as people that care and really love this club, the most important thing is match day and what they see on the pitch."

Albion, meanwhile, are sweating on the availability of midfielder Alex Mowatt against the Blades.

Vice-captain Mowatt, 30, injured his foot in the first half of Tuesday's defeat at Southampton and is a doubt.