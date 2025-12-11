Ryan Mason provides latest on Alex Mowatt fitness as West Brom braced for potential midfield blow

Vice-captain Mowatt, 30, limped off with a foot injury five minutes before half-time during Tuesday's 3-2 defeat at Southampton, by which point his side trailed 3-0.

Albion have received scan results on the issue but under-fire boss Mason did not rule the influential midfielder in or out of the clash at home to the Blades.

Mowatt's absence would be a blow given on-loan Manchester United midfielder Toby Collyer is missing until at least the new year with a muscle injury. It leaves Mason with only Jayson Molumby and Ousmane Diakite as natural central midfield options.

"Mowey is struggling a little bit, he had to come off with a foot injury so we're assessing him," Mason said in his press conference on Thursday afternoon. "Obviously it's a quick turnaround so I'm not sure, we're trying to give him the best chance and we'll assess him in the morning.

"Everyone else from a physical point of view is absolutely fine and we need to be ready.

"Mowatt is a robust player. He doesn't really miss much. We sent him for a scan and we're still assessing it and he really just got the results back. Clinically, he's OK, but we need to understand the situation a little bit better."

Mowatt was replaced by Molumby late in the first half at St Mary's after the Irishman was left out of the starting line-up in favour of Diakite.

Albion's other options to play in central midfield are left-back Callum Styles and defender Krystian Bielik, who have both been in Mason's starting thoughts of late.

Asked about those options, the head coach said: "Potentially, I mean Callum went as a central midfielder for the last 10 minutes against Southampton, Krystian come on against Birmingham for 10 or 15 minutes as a midfielder.

"So we've had to utilise different players in that position already. With the amount of games and our current situation, there is potential of that."

Mason has come under heavy scrutiny from his side's woeful run of seven straight away defeats and is under pressure to turn around Albion's position of 16th in the Championship.