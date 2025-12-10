'Everybody in the club understands the situation' - Ryan Mason addresses support from West Brom hierarchy

Mason referenced the "situation" Albion were in during the summer several times after Tuesday's 3-2 defeat to Southampton, highlighting the need to sell star players, including Tom Fellows to the Saints for £10million late in the window.

The club spent to back newly-appointed Mason but recent abysmal form on the road has the head coach's position in peril prior to Friday night's home clash with Sheffield United.



Asked if he feels he will be given the time to turn around the form, Mason replied: "Well, yes, my job is to turn up every day and try to change the situation away from home, for sure. That, I think, will have a big impact.

"There's a responsibility when you represent this club, a certain thing. I don't think people, and rightly so, will look at the fact we had to sell a lot of players because of the situation we were in.

"One of them was playing today for Southampton (Tom Fellows) and they paid a lot of money for him, but that side of it is not important. There's still a level of expectation, regardless of things that have happened, when you represent this club.

"The squad's certainly good enough to be in a better position than what we are in the league. I know that. I think everyone knows that. At the moment, that's not the case."

Mason made light of external noise and doubled down on his dialogue with the ownership.

"First of all I don't read the press, so in terms of rumours, it's irrelevant because I don't listen to that," the 34-year-old added. "I think the most important thing is the conversations, the dialogue, the relationship we have inside the building. That's been strong. That is strong.

"We speak a lot. I think everyone inside the club understands the situation very well - but we also understand that the results away from home have been far from good enough, and that's something that needs to change."

He added of seven straight away defeats: "Incredible, incredible. Of course it hurts me, it hurts me bitterly.

"Of course I am (up to the fight to turn it around). I'm sure you can feel that in terms of my mannerisms. And my feeling is the players are as well."

