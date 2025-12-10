Door always open to players, but must be constructive and well-intentioned - West Brom boss

Albion have endured an inconsistent start to Mason's reign at The Hawthorns and failed to build any momentum as the season heads towards the festive period.

It has been suggested in some quarters that Baggies players have remained in support of the head coach despite the club finding itself as low as 17th in the Championship in recent weeks, but that theory will be tested as miserable runs of form continue, such as the away record and a seventh straight defeat on their travels at Southampton on Tuesday night.

Mason recently revealed striker Daryl Dike, scarcely used this term after a return from his latest long-term injury setback, had been asking how he can be more involved in first-team action - and the head coach suggested he was open to private conversation with players, but they must be constructive and with the best intention.