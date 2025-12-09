Southampton v West Brom: Big call for Mason between sticks, but which way does he go?

Except he may not see it as a big call.

When the head coach was asked in his post-QPR press conference if he has thinking to do about his goalkeeper selection at St Mary's Mason replied with one word.

"No."

That can be taken in a couple of ways.

It either means Mason is willing to give Joe Wildsmith another opportunity to prove himself as an Albion goalkeeper after his somewhat surprising introduction in place of Josh Griffiths in west London on Saturday.

Or it could mean the head coach saw enough of Wildsmith in the 90 minutes at Loftus Road that he will return to No.1 Griffiths.

The former feels more likely.

It was a big call to give the experienced Wildsmith, 29, an opportunity.