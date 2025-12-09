'It's why we are where we are' - Ryan Mason addresses West Brom consistency

The Baggies are on the road at Southampton on Tuesday night on the back of more disappointment having come undone at QPR on Saturday.

It was hoped Mason's side could build on a previous victory against Swansea but Albion were undone by their own dreadful defending in west London. The Baggies have managed back-to-back league just once, in the first two games of the season, and are flailing down in 16th.

Albion face a stern few days against resurgent Championship big-hitters Southampton and Sheffield United on Friday.

"I said after the game against Swansea, you only build momentum by winning games of football," Mason said.