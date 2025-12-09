'I wouldn't be sitting here' - Angry Ryan Mason addresses pressure on West Brom role

The Baggies boss was left seething with his side's abysmal first-half display at Southampton that left them 3-0 and starring down the barrel of a seventh straight away defeat.

Two second-half goals put the visitors in a position to claim an improbable point but Albion fell short with the heat and scrutiny further increased on beleaguered boss Mason, who cut a visibly angry yet defiant figure in his post-match press conference.

He maintained his belief he could turn around the fortunes at the club but added an understanding for what comes with unacceptable form.

Asked if he was the man to turn around 16th-placed Albion's poor form, Mason replied: "Yeah, I do. Otherwise, trust me, I wouldn't be sitting here.

"I believe. I probably believe in this group more than they believe in themselves at the minute. I have massive belief in the group, absolutely.

"I have massive belief in what we're doing. But of course, I understand football.