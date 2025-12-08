Tom Fellows making strides under new Southampton boss ahead of West Brom reunion - but in new role

More than three months have passed since academy graduate and boyhood Baggie Fellows swapped The Hawthorns for St Mary's in a move worth around £10million.

It was an unsurprising move as the Saints sought to replace the departed Tyler Dibling, who left for Everton in a big-money move.

The only shock factors were the fee - Albion fans felt the jewel in their homegrown crown was worth more given Saints' bid was understood to be just north of £10m 12 months earlier - and how the Baggies went about a replacement.

The attacking addition after Fellows' late window departure - he left on August 29, four games into the season - was Samuel Iling-Junior's loan from Villa. It has not happened for Iling-Junior yet and while he can play on the right it is clearly not his forte.