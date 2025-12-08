Ryan Mason shoulders West Brom blame with 'coach's responsibility' admission

The Baggies handed their west London hosts three goals in the 3-1 Loftus Road clash on a silver platter.

It made it six away defeats on the spin for under pressure boss Mason in a run of just two victories in nine overall as Albion failed badly in the bid to build on the previous weekend's comeback victory.

Albion gifted the Rs an opener on the stroke of half-time before hapless individual errors handed QPR goals two and three in the second period.