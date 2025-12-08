Lewis Cox's West Brom analysis: Consistency feels so far away for badly faltering Albion

The opportunity to win at Queens Park Rangers, to make it consecutive league wins for the first time since the opening two games, felt like a significant one given the stirring home comeback that preceded it.

I wrote in these very column inches last week that if the 3-2 Swansea success could not spark some momentum or act as a springboard then there might be nothing that can.

Owner and chairman Shilen Patel watched on from the directors' box at Loftus Road and he cannot have enjoyed what he saw.

Albion slumped to 16th with a sixth straight defeat away from The Hawthorns. This dreadful run has fallen well below acceptable and threatens to fully derail the entire season and potentially Ryan Mason's tenure.

Four of those losses have been in or around London. Talk about capital punishment. You can only take your hat off to Saturday's sold-out 1,700 away allocation who at the moment continue as gluttons for punishment.

We are well into December, almost at the midway point of the Championship season and the questions over Mason and his squad's ability to put together a run of wins - or even just two - grow louder by the week.

Many, understandably, by this point have given up on this group of players under the current management turning it around. It may still be tight in the Championship and the gap to the top six may remain within reach, relatively speaking, but it was hard to leave QPR believing the club is going anywhere fast.

Saturday's desperate 3-1 defeat in Shepherd's Bush contained Albion defending best compared to that of hungover Sunday league efforts.