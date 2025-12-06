Under-fire Ryan Mason frustrated at 'passive' West Brom in latest away defeat

A 3-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers is a sixth consecutive away defeat for the Baggies, who were booed off once again by the travelling faithful in west London.

Mason was exasperated by a first-half display he labelled "passive" - a far cry from the rousing second half comeback win at home to Swansea last weekend.

His side once again failed to build on a victory as they slumped to 16th. The hosts took the lead on the stroke of half-time and Rumarn Burrell accepted two second-half gifts for the Rs to seal the win despite Aune Heggebo's fine header.

"We were far too passive in the first half, far too passive and obviously in the second half we gifted them two goals and it's not something that you can do at this level or at any level," Mason said.

"The formula away from home is certainly something that we're chasing to try and help the lads because at the minute it's not working."