'The right time' - Ryan Mason on Josh Griffiths call and one-word answer on if he faces a West Brom keeper decision for Tuesday

Albion's No.1 was dropped to the bench for Saturday's 3-1 defeat at Queens Park Rangers with Joe Wildsmith selected as deputy for the first time in the Championship this season.

The decision could not help inspire the Baggies from their away woes as the hosts were gifted three goals from insipid defending to condemn the visitors to a sixth straight away defeat.

Eyebrows were raised as academy graduate Griffiths, 24, was pulled from the starting line-up at Loftus Road. Griffiths had made an error for Swansea's second goal in the previous weekend's home clash, which Mason's side rallied back to win. It was not Griffiths' first error of the campaign, but the shot-stopper has caught the eye at times with big saves in games.