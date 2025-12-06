'Most in the league' - West Brom boss takes heart from fitness levels ahead of busy period

The Baggies head coach has been critical of the Championship schedule on several occasions this season but was heartened by what he witnessed from a fitness perspective in recent weeks.

Mason referenced the recent defeat at Coventry, where Albion were beaten 3-2 after losing a two-goal lead with 10 men, when his players' running stats were the best in the second tier.

Albion responded to the Sky Blues disappointment with a home draw against Birmingham, where they led for over an hour, and last weekend's comeback success against Swansea.

Referencing tough scheduling with a busy week and the Christmas period ahead, Mason said: "I'm not going to sit here and let this club be put in situations where we shouldn't be. I don't think it's right. I've said that all along.

"Yes, this week is another example of that (with Sheffield United twice at home and Albion twice away before next Friday night at The Hawthorns). There's been plenty of examples and there's another one now - but the positive thing for me is the last game week, even with 10 men for half a game of football, my players run the most in the whole league.

"So we're fit, we're strong, we're ready to run and we're going to need to be again."

Asked what he feels has inspired the physical levels, Mason replied: "Many things. I think the training programme, belief in something, a togetherness. It doesn't happen by accident, that's for sure. Especially the demands in this league.

"I know I've got a fit group of players and that's credit to them for the work they put in every single day on the training pitch to allow them to be able to run and compete because we need to."

Mason has often referenced working with a modest-sized Albion squad this season, where even fewer than a handful of absentees has left the Baggies short at times.

Striker Daryl Dike is one senior option who has tasted few minutes this season since his return from a muscle injury sustained on the eve of the season.

Dike, in the final year of his contract, has made just three cameos since.

"He's training well, training fine," Mason said. "Obviously Bo (Aune Heggebo) is in a really good moment. I think that's five goals in four games and we're keen for that to continue. So it's a challenge for all the players just to train, to keep working hard because everyone's needed in this squad."

Quizzed whether players, such as Dike, would knock on the door asking about more game time, Mason responded: "Absolutely. He has a hunger, desire to play, to help the team. So I would always expect that and encourage that because it shows me that the players care and want to play and want to contribute.

"I've said all along this squad, we are going to utilise everyone. We have done quite a bit so far and that will continue to be the case."