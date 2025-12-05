West Brom goalscorer targets key run of results in bid to kick on in 'crazy' Championship

Influential midfielder Molumby went from villain to hero in the space of seven days as he responded from his costly red card at Coventry to bag a memorable winner against Swansea.

Boss Ryan Mason insisted there was no doubt over an immediate recall for the 26-year-old Irishman, who repaid the faith with a late goal to secure Albion just a second win in eight games ahead of Saturday's trip to fellow mid-table outfit QPR.

"It's a crazy league, we just need to try to get a bit of momentum now," Molumby said.

"Hopefully with the next fixtures there's a lot coming thick and fast around Christmas, hopefully we can hit the ground running and get some wins."

Albion's form has been inconsistent under Mason this term. Molumby has been in and out of the side as an injury on international duty sidelined him prior to the dismissal at leaders Coventry.

The head coach stressed the midfielder is "a big part" of Albion's game due to the energy he brings to the middle of the pitch.

Molumby, who played a key role as the Republic of Ireland secured a dramatic World Cup qualifying play-off place, admitted the last few weeks have been a contrast in emotions.

"Football is so hard with managing your emotions, it's like a rollercoaster," the midfielder added.

"One week you're having an amazing night with Ireland then come back here to your club and get sent off, it's a real low place.

"I was alone in the dressing room in Coventry and heard the roars for their second and third goal. It's a terrible feeling.

"And then today you're back up - it's trying to regulate your emotions."

Albion head to improving Southampton on Tuesday night after their clash in west London on Saturday.

