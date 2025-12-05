Ryan Mason delivers Toby Collyer update as West Brom midfielder undergoes treatment at Manchester United

The Hawthorns loanee limped out early on in the recent 1-1 home draw against Birmingham with a calf injury and scans detailed a serious muscle issue.

Collyer is not expected to feature for the remainder of 2025 at least.

The 21-year-old is being assessed at his parent club and Albion remain in dialogue with United about his status.

"It’s quite a big injury," Mason said. "He’s at United at the minute. They're just assessing him and then I think in the coming weeks we’ll just decide his plan regarding his rehab."

Asked if the injury could bring into question Collyer's future from January onwards, Mason said the hope is the midfielder can return stronger.

"We’ve got him on loan for the season," the head coach added. "That’s the plan. Normally any loan player that gets an injury that’s a bit more than a small one, more of a significant one, I think it’s right for the parent club to look at them to check them over.

"We’re in dialogue and hopefully he can do his rehab and come back better. We’re looking into it, both clubs.

"He’s disappointed naturally. When you’re trying to build your career when you have setbacks that hold you back, it’s challenging but I guess the reality is to get to the top in any industry there’s going to be challenges. I think if he’s clever, if he uses it wisely then for sure it can make him stronger in many different aspects."

Collyer, who has managed just three Albion start, is sidelined for Saturday's clash at QPR and the Christmas period.

Also still missing is club captain Jed Wallace (calf), who has missed more than two months with injury. Wallace is set for at least another "few weeks" before returning to training.

Academy graduate right-back Alex Williams, 20, could return to training in the new year having been sidelined with an ankle injury since September.