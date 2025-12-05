QPR v West Brom: Boss has decisions when it comes to difference-makers from bench last week

The Baggies have managed successive league victories just once so far this term, in the first two weekends of the Championship season way back in August.

It is a plight referenced by players in interviews and Mason has longed for some momentum to help really spark his first few months in charge at The Hawthorns.

There is an opportunity to correct that consistency struggle at fellow mid-table outfit QPR in west London on Saturday.

Last weekend's fightback success against Swansea in the Black Country was as dramatic as it was enjoyable and the feelings at full-time were sharp contrast to the jeers and the chants against Mason and his players before it.

Albion and the head coach were worthy of great credit for changing things to flip the narrative, but only a run of positive results will encourage doubtful supporters.

Baggies fans will take any means to victory but are keen to see a change to Mason's starting line-up when the teamsheets are revealed ahead of kick-off at Loftus Road.