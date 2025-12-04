Ryan Mason underlines 'demand' for West Brom players to stay ready

Four half-time substitutions were among the catalysts for the turnaround victory against the Swans as Mason shuffled his ranks to good effect.

George Campbell and Karlan Grant, who were both unfortunate to be left out given recent games, made an impression as half-time introductions, as did Josh Maja and Krystian Bielik with the Baggies 2-0 down following a dismal first half.

"I think everyone feels part of it," said Mason. "You can see that by the appearances and the games everyone's played.

"Everyone's got a crucial part to play going forward and that's the demand. Certainly, the demand is for everyone to be alive, to be ready, to contribute as regularly as possible."