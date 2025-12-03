What might have been: As Brazilians celebrate huge success, West Brom enjoying Mikey Johnston's best

Flamengo are one of the biggest-supported clubs in Brazil with more than 40 million fans worldwide. An estimated 500,000 flooded the streets to celebrate Saturday's 1-0 triumph over compatriots Palmeiras in the Copa Libertadores final.

Winger Johnston was close to a remarkable £5million transfer to the Rio de Janeiro giants during the summer in what would have been one of the most eye-catching recent transfers involving Albion.

The Express & Star revealed the deal had been agreed between the two clubs, but the move broke down as the buying club got itchy feet following the bad tempered response of some of their huge fanbase.

Reports in Brazil incorrectly stated the transfer broke down with doubts over Republic of Ireland winger Johnston's fitness.

Wherever the truth lies in the corridors of power at the Maracana, Flamengo are on top in South America - and Albion supporters are grateful to have Johnston in their ranks at the moment.

The Rio De Janeiro club celebrate their success in huge numbers. (Photo by Wagner Meier/Getty Images)

Mikey Johnston has showed some of his best form in recent weeks. (Photo by Adam Fradgley/West Bromwich Albion FC via Getty Images)

Trickster Johnston, 26, is in his best run of form since the months he spent on loan at The Hawthorns from Celtic in early 2023.